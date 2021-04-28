Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.90). REGENXBIO posted earnings of ($1.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.61) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.28.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

