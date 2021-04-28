Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $763.61 Million

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report $763.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.40 million and the highest is $772.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Simmons Bank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 2,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

