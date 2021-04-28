Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.90 Million

Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report sales of $180.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.00 million and the lowest is $169.80 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $176.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $878.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.20 million to $882.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $994.25 million, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 264,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 57,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

