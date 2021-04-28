Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $550.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $541.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $559.80 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $784.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.