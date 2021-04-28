Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will post sales of $138.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.63 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $146.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $580.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.70 million to $582.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $610.30 million, with estimates ranging from $607.90 million to $612.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.30 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31.

Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

