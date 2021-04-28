Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Generac posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $11.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.08.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $331.75. 388,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,854. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

