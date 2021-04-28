Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Kennametal posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.23. 459,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,143. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.56, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

