Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.65) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

ONCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

ONCS stock remained flat at $$4.95 during trading on Friday. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

