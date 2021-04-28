Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Post posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,233. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $113.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3,753.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

