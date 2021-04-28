Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.26). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter worth about $12,260,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $18.79 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

