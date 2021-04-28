Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $180.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.86 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $182.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $784.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.82 million to $789.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $856.81 million, with estimates ranging from $854.12 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. 109,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,613. The stock has a market cap of $911.01 million, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.