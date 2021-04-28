Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRA. CL King downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.57 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

