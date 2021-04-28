Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $638.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Agenus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

