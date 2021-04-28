Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Sell

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.50 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

