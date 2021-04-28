Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) to Hold

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

MCRUF stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

