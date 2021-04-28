Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

