Zacks Investment Research Downgrades THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Strong Sell

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get THK alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.04. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THK (THKLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.