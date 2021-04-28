Zacks Investment Research Lowers CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Sell

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $925.36.

CSGP stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $936.80. The stock had a trading volume of 189,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $595.49 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $856.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 76.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

