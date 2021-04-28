Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Sell

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

CWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 408,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,366. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

