Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Strong Sell

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s K-C Professional segment is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand and tough business conditions amid the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high pandemic-induced costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term. Nevertheless, the company intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022 and anticipates strengthening its market position. Also, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.