Zacks Investment Research Lowers McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Hold

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

