Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Sell

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.