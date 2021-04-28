Zacks Investment Research Lowers SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $29.79 on Friday. SMC has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.99.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

