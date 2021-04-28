Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

