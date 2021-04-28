Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Hold

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.