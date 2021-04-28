Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $97.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.57.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

