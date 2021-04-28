Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Buy”

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Plexus stock opened at $94.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,028. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.