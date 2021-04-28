Zendesk (ZEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Zendesk to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Zendesk has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. On average, analysts expect Zendesk to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $6,574,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

