Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.84

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $61.19, with a volume of 6416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $2,803,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

