ZEON Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

