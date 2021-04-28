Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.