Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.59% from the company’s previous close.
Zhihu stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Zhihu Company Profile
