Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.59% from the company’s previous close.

Zhihu stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

