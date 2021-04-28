Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of ZIX worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 575,268 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIXI stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.