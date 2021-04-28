ZIX (ZIXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect ZIX to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIXI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

