Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Up 7.6%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 445,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 154,154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $67,665.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at $38,665.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,732 shares of company stock worth $1,878,505 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Zomedica in the third quarter worth $29,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.