ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) shot up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. 611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

