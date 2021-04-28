Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.40 Million

Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will report sales of $164.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.33 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $110.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $638.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.10 million to $639.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $859.97 million, with estimates ranging from $821.40 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. 21,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,734. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.85, for a total transaction of $387,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $729,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

