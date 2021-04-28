Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.14–0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.05–0.05 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.