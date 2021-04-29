-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 54,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,977. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.