$0.12 EPS Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.19. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%.

WOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,543. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

