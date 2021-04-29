-$0.17 EPS Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AxoGen from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $755.30 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.