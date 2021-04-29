-$0.21 EPS Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.32). LendingTree reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.30.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree stock traded down $20.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.84. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $193.27 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.75.

LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

