$0.23 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,239 shares of company stock worth $1,325,393 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 1,584,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,187. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.