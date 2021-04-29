-$0.27 EPS Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

CALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 663,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

