$0.49 EPS Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $77.74. 69,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,414. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

