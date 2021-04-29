$0.53 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.08 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

