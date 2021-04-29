-$0.71 EPS Expected for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.74). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $347,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

