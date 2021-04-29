$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. AdvanSix reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $113,226. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 195,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

