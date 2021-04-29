$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.95.

VMC stock opened at $179.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

