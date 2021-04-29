$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.29. EMCOR Group reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $714,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.18. 455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,477. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

